ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,725. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

