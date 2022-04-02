TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TPG’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up 0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 30.85. 493,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,120. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

