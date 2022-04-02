iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,428. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

