Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
KELYA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 145,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,552. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
