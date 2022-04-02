Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.
JACK traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 418,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53.
In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
