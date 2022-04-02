John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JBSS traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $987.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

