Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

SNN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 935,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

