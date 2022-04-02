Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down 0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching 60.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,513. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 57.82.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

