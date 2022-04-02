$312.17 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to post $312.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $276.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 133,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.17 million, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

