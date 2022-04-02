Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Gaia by 124.1% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GAIA. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

