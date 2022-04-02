Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 6th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.57. 3,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,970. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 221.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.