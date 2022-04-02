AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASTS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 804,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

