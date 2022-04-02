AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Releases Earnings Results

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. AeroClean Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

