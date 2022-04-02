AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Releases Earnings Results

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. AeroClean Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $117.35.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.
AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
