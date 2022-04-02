InvestFeed One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (IFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $89,045.43 and $4.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00108559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed (IFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

