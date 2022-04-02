Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 4,235,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,997. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

