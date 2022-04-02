ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $528,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.09. 725,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,343. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.