Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 555,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,565. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

