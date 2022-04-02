Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,568. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.