Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $109.52 million and approximately $52.71 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $547.59 or 0.01177277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00108559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

