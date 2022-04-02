Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.97 Million

Analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report $610.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $633.20 million. Stepan reported sales of $537.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 179,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.78 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

