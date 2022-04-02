Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ LAWS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

