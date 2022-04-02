StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.