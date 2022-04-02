StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.