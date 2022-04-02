Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 69,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

