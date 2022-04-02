LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.38. 735,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $168.26.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

