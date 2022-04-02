StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 2,351,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,374. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

