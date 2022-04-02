Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.49. 638,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Middleby by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

