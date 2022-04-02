Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

MOMO traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 3,770,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Hello Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.