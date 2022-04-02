Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.92

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and traded as low as $35.00. Northway Financial shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Get Northway Financial alerts:

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also provides general commercial banking services and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.