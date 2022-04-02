US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in US Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

