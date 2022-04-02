ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.30. 1,538,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,040. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.