ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 194 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

