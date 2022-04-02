BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 383,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 1,142,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.