Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declines By 17.6%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 672,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

