iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.38. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

