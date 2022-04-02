iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $54.72 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

