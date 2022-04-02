iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

BGRN stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period.

