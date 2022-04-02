Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 924,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,575,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $591,169,000 after purchasing an additional 265,791 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,884,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,342,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,644,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 379,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,082,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 409,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

