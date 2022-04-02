Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $71.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

