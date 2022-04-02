StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

MT stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 2,369,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

