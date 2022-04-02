Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

MTN traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $259.31. The stock had a trading volume of 256,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,032. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $308.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

