CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$1.63. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 159,363 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$558.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.97.
About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)
