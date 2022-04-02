Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUN remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,499. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.