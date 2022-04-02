First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 446,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

