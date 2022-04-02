Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 487,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

