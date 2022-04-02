Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PDM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 487,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,400.00%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
