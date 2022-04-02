Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

