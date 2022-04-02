ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,030 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.06. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

