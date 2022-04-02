ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $288.48. 787,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,549. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.