Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 232,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,125. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

