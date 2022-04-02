Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. 1,710,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $105,595,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,085.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

