GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.80. 278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,431. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.